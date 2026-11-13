Sarasota’s infrastructure scene is busy right now—great time to land a steady, hands-on role that keeps the community running. Here are a few solid openings with good pay and real growth paths.

Employer: Control Systems, Inc

Control Systems, Inc Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.00 – $35.00 per hour

Work on fire alarm and other low-voltage systems in medium and large commercial buildings. Journeyman-level installers, techs, and foremen can grow fast here, with weekly pay, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO and holidays, and lots of room to move up.

Employer: Summit Wireless Services, LLC

Summit Wireless Services, LLC Location: Sarasota, FL (travel across Florida)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $25.00 – $32.00 per hour, 40–70 hours/week expected

Climb and service wireless towers across Florida, usually home most weekends. Offers top pay for qualified climbers, 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and all safety gear provided; willing to train motivated people.

Employer: Suburban Propane

Location: Sarasota, FL (50–75% travel in Central Florida)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $29.00 – $32.00 per hour, plus possible overtime

Keep propane vehicles, plants, and transfer equipment running safely, and help with inspections, repairs, and emergency response. Comes with medical, dental, vision (after 30 days), PTO that grows with tenure, 401(k) with immediate vesting and match, tuition assistance, and strong training and career development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.