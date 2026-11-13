Sarasota’s tech scene is growing fast, with hands-on field roles and high-level AI and security jobs now hiring. If you’re in IT and open to a move (or a step up), these are worth a look.

Employer: Hotwire Communications

Hotwire Communications Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Field role working with fiber, IP/RF video, voice, and internet installs and troubleshooting (including DISH and DIRECTV). Great fit if you have 5+ years in cable/phone/internet, are comfortable on ladders, and want solid benefits like healthcare, 401(k) with match, PTO, and service discounts.

Employer: Crowe (Crowe Studio – Forward Deployed Engineering)

Crowe (Crowe Studio – Forward Deployed Engineering) Location: Sarasota, FL (Hybrid, high travel up to 80%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $102,400 – $204,100 per year

Senior, hands-on role leading production AI solutions (LLMs, RAG, agentic systems) on Azure/AWS/GCP for clients. Ideal if you have 6+ years in software/cloud/AI engineering, want to stay close to the code, and are comfortable being client-facing and traveling often.

Employer: Mantis Security Corporation

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Cyber leadership role covering Information Assurance, CND, vulnerability management, and accreditation for high-impact systems. Best for cleared pros with TS/SCI, DoD 8570 IAT II or IAM II, and 6+ years experience in DoD/IC-style environments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.