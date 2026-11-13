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💻 Sarasota IT Openings with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Sarasota’s tech scene is growing fast, with hands-on field roles and high-level AI and security jobs now hiring. If you’re in IT and open to a move (or a step up), these are worth a look.
Service Technician
- Employer: Hotwire Communications
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Field role working with fiber, IP/RF video, voice, and internet installs and troubleshooting (including DISH and DIRECTV). Great fit if you have 5+ years in cable/phone/internet, are comfortable on ladders, and want solid benefits like healthcare, 401(k) with match, PTO, and service discounts.
Forward Deployed AI Architect (Manager)
- Employer: Crowe (Crowe Studio – Forward Deployed Engineering)
- Location: Sarasota, FL (Hybrid, high travel up to 80%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $102,400 – $204,100 per year
Senior, hands-on role leading production AI solutions (LLMs, RAG, agentic systems) on Azure/AWS/GCP for clients. Ideal if you have 6+ years in software/cloud/AI engineering, want to stay close to the code, and are comfortable being client-facing and traveling often.
Information Systems Security Manager (ISSM)
- Employer: Mantis Security Corporation
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Cyber leadership role covering Information Assurance, CND, vulnerability management, and accreditation for high-impact systems. Best for cleared pros with TS/SCI, DoD 8570 IAT II or IAM II, and 6+ years experience in DoD/IC-style environments.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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