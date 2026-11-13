Sarasota’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like working with your hands and seeing real results at the end of the day, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cool Today - Cooling, Plumbing, Electrical

Cool Today - Cooling, Plumbing, Electrical Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$120,000/year

Service and maintenance electrical work with strong customer contact. This role stands out for its high earning potential, robust benefits, 401(k) match up to 30%, and ongoing training, with paths for both experienced electricians and maintenance techs.

Employer: DeAngelis Diamond

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Top-tier market salary (exact amount not listed)

Lead large healthcare construction projects (often $20M+) from the field side. Good fit if you have 5+ years superintendent experience, want to work on complex medical builds, and value strong benefits, bonus potential, and clear career development.

Employer: Phillips Infrastructure

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate GPS-equipped or finish dozers on heavy civil projects, handling precision grading and leveling. Ideal if you already run dozers, like working outdoors on changing sites, and want steady work on infrastructure jobs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company may have related openings or room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.