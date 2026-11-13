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🚚 Sarasota Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs – Multiple Openings
Sarasota has some solid logistics and operations roles right now, from hospital supply rooms to big-box retail and local waste services. If you like keeping things moving behind the scenes, these are worth a look.
Full Time - Fulfillment Associate - Day
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Pick, stage, and fulfill customer orders, keep inventory accurate, and safely run powered equipment like forklifts and order pickers. Great fit if you’re comfortable with tech (apps, tablets) and want a busy, hands-on role in a major home improvement retailer.
OR Materials Technician
- Employer: HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manage operating room supplies: track inventory, place orders, receive and stock items so surgeries run smoothly. No experience required, and the hospital offers a strong benefits package with health coverage, PTO, retirement plans, and education support.
Dispatch in Manatee!
- Employer: Waste Pro
- Location: Sarasota, FL (serving Manatee area)
- Type: Likely full-time (not stated)
- Salary: Not listed
Office-based dispatcher role coordinating routes for residential, roll-off, and commercial drivers. You’ll assign routes, handle calls, solve service issues, and keep data updated—good for someone organized with customer service and basic computer skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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