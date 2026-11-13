Sarasota has some solid logistics and operations roles right now, from hospital supply rooms to big-box retail and local waste services. If you like keeping things moving behind the scenes, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick, stage, and fulfill customer orders, keep inventory accurate, and safely run powered equipment like forklifts and order pickers. Great fit if you’re comfortable with tech (apps, tablets) and want a busy, hands-on role in a major home improvement retailer.

Employer: HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage operating room supplies: track inventory, place orders, receive and stock items so surgeries run smoothly. No experience required, and the hospital offers a strong benefits package with health coverage, PTO, retirement plans, and education support.

Employer: Waste Pro

Location: Sarasota, FL (serving Manatee area)

Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Office-based dispatcher role coordinating routes for residential, roll-off, and commercial drivers. You’ll assign routes, handle calls, solve service issues, and keep data updated—good for someone organized with customer service and basic computer skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.