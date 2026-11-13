Sarasota’s transportation scene is busy and growing, from airport runways to local service bays. Here are several solid openings if you like engines, aircraft, or keeping people moving.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus family)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus family) Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.85 – $40.73/hour flat-rate, performance-based

Senior tech role where you diagnose drivability and electrical issues, mentor other techs, and stay current with paid formal training. Comes with day‑1 medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, flexible schedule, and company-paid ASE tests and bonuses for passing.

Employer: Flexjet / Corporate Wings

Location: Based at KSRQ – Sarasota, FL (must live within 2 hours)

(must live within 2 hours) Type: Full-time

Schedule: On‑demand Part 91, ~200 flight hours/year on a managed aircraft

Lead Captain role on a Praetor 600, combining PIC leadership with high‑touch passenger service. Requires ATP, Praetor 600 type rating, 5,000+ total hours (2,500 PIC), and First Class Medical. Offers strong health benefits (premiums held flat for years), 401(k) match, wellness program, educational assistance, and more.

Employer: Sunset Automotive Group (Sunset Chevrolet Buick GMC)

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

High‑volume dealership role doing oil changes, tire work, and routine maintenance with a flat‑rate pay plan. Good fit if you already have express/lube/maintenance tech experience and want company‑paid GM training, clear growth into Certified GM Technician, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.