Sarasota has some solid options right now if you like sales, people, and clear paths to move up. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Hudson's Furniture

Hudson's Furniture Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary/Earning Potential: Average $50,000+; top performers $150,000+; uncapped commission

Fast track into sales leadership in 6–12 months while earning strong commission on the sales floor. Great fit if you’re competitive, love closing deals, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and employee discount.

Employer: Harmar Mobility

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full lifecycle of mobility and accessibility products that help people stay independent. Ideal if you have 5+ years in product management or similar, know manufacturing, and like owning P&L, strategy, and cross‑functional projects.

Employer: Red Bull Distribution Company

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Training role that prepares you to become an Account Sales Manager. You’ll support store routes, build displays, and grow accounts while you learn the business; must be 21+, have a valid driver’s license, and be able to lift 25 lbs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.