Foster Friday dog adoption event in Safety Harbor

Love4Paws will host Foster Friday at the off-leash dog bar at 660 Second St S, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 on Friday, 2026-11-06 at 6:00 PM. Guests can meet adoptable dogs Haley and Merle, who each need a fenced yard, a young playful dog sibling, and a home without young children; Haley prefers women, and Merle is shy with people but loves other dogs. Attending dogs must be fixed and vaccinated, and visitors can pre-register on the bar’s website: barkandboutique.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Love4Paws