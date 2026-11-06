🏥 Sarasota Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Patient-Facing Roles

Sarasota’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to home care. Here are several solid roles if you like hands-on patient care and steady hours.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.75–$27.50/hour

Help run a busy retail pharmacy: fill prescriptions, handle insurance claims, manage inventory, and coach other techs while keeping customer service front and center. Requires PTCB or ExCPT certification and at least 1 year of pharmacy tech experience.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38.00–$53.00/year (listed)

Work with seniors in living communities, focusing on quality of life and independence with a Monday–Friday schedule and no weekends or holidays. Offers 401(k), medical/dental/vision, PTO, CEUs, and career growth, plus a quarterly bonus tied to clinic growth.

Employer: Sarasota Memorial Health Care System

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $36.75–$56.85/hour (based on RN experience, education, internal equity) + $1.50/hour certification pay for approved certs

(based on RN experience, education, internal equity) + for approved certs Join a 36-OR suite with trauma, cardiac, ortho, robotics, and more, with 8, 10, and 12-hour shifts and required call. You’ll get individualized orientation, chances for CNOR certification, tuition reimbursement, and a strong benefits package.

Employer: Krucial Rapid Response

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Work with a large non-profit staffing group that sends clinicians where they’re needed most. This is a good fit if you want mission-driven work and are open to serving high-need communities.

Employer: Amada Senior Care

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Hourly, on-the-road client visits

Hourly, Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Provide one-on-one care to seniors at home—companionship, ADLs, light housekeeping, and errands—with flexible scheduling, PTO, paid orientation, mileage reimbursement, and holiday pay. Looking for caregivers with 1+ year experience, valid driver’s license, auto insurance, CPR, and ability to pass a Level 2 background check.

Employer: Dial A Nurse

Location: South Sarasota, FL 34238 & nearby areas

Type: Part-time and full-time options

Part-time and full-time options Provide in-home care through an established registry with flexible weekday and weekend shifts. Requires HHA or CNA certification and a strong commitment to reliable, compassionate care.

Employer: Burns Court Veterinary Care

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time (36–40 hours/week)

Pay: $18.00–$23.00/hour

Support vets with surgery, anesthesia monitoring, lab work, X-rays, and daily animal care in a hands-on clinic role. Includes health insurance, CE credits, uniform allowance, employee discount, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Sarasota employers are growing and often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.