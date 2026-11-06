undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
👔 Sarasota executive & management roles with multiple openings
Sarasota is busy right now with leadership roles, from airport ops to high‑level finance. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these openings span banking, insurance, and professional services.
Finance Administration Manager
- Employer: CS&L CPAs
- Location: Downtown Sarasota, FL (flexible onsite, 1–2 remote days/week after 90 days)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead operations, finance, HR, and administration for a long‑standing local CPA firm with 70+ years in the area. You’ll have your own private office with views, collaborate across Sarasota/Bradenton/Tampa, and get strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), generous PTO, and a CPA exam bonus program.
Operations Manager (SRQ Airport)
- Employer: CLEAR
- Location: Sarasota, FL (SRQ Airport)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $75,000 base + bonus potential
Run day‑to‑day airport operations for CLEAR’s secure identity lanes, leading a team of Ambassadors on the floor at least 80% of the time. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years in customer‑facing leadership (retail, hospitality, etc.) and want solid perks: 3 weeks PTO, 10 holidays, wellness stipend, 401(k) match, and free CLEAR membership.
Branch Manager – Sarasota South Links
- Employer: Huntington National Bank
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Full-time, Exempt (no overtime)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a bank branch focused on sales, service, and operations while managing a portfolio of high‑value consumer and business clients. You’ll coach the team, drive community outreach, oversee hiring, and ensure the branch hits its financial and customer goals.
VP, Contract Surety Underwriting
- Employer: IAT Insurance Group
- Location: Sarasota, FL (hybrid; Mon–Wed in office, Thu–Fri remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $175,000 – $290,000 base + bonus, 401(k) match & profit sharing
Executive‑level role overseeing Contract and Specialty Surety underwriting and regional profit centers, reporting to the Chief Underwriting Officer. Ideal for a seasoned surety leader (12+ years experience, 6+ years supervising) who wants big impact, 38 paid days off at entry level, strong retirement benefits, and a family‑owned insurer culture.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.