👔 Sarasota executive & management roles with multiple openings

Sarasota is busy right now with leadership roles, from airport ops to high‑level finance. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these openings span banking, insurance, and professional services.

Employer: CS&L CPAs

CS&L CPAs Location: Downtown Sarasota, FL (flexible onsite, 1–2 remote days/week after 90 days)

(flexible onsite, 1–2 remote days/week after 90 days) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead operations, finance, HR, and administration for a long‑standing local CPA firm with 70+ years in the area. You’ll have your own private office with views, collaborate across Sarasota/Bradenton/Tampa, and get strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), generous PTO, and a CPA exam bonus program.

Employer: CLEAR

Location: Sarasota, FL (SRQ Airport)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000 base + bonus potential

Run day‑to‑day airport operations for CLEAR’s secure identity lanes, leading a team of Ambassadors on the floor at least 80% of the time. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years in customer‑facing leadership (retail, hospitality, etc.) and want solid perks: 3 weeks PTO, 10 holidays, wellness stipend, 401(k) match, and free CLEAR membership.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time, Exempt (no overtime)

Salary: Not listed

Lead a bank branch focused on sales, service, and operations while managing a portfolio of high‑value consumer and business clients. You’ll coach the team, drive community outreach, oversee hiring, and ensure the branch hits its financial and customer goals.

Employer: IAT Insurance Group

Location: Sarasota, FL (hybrid; Mon–Wed in office, Thu–Fri remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 – $290,000 base + bonus, 401(k) match & profit sharing

Executive‑level role overseeing Contract and Specialty Surety underwriting and regional profit centers, reporting to the Chief Underwriting Officer. Ideal for a seasoned surety leader (12+ years experience, 6+ years supervising) who wants big impact, 38 paid days off at entry level, strong retirement benefits, and a family‑owned insurer culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.