🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Sarasota

Sarasota has some very special dogs hoping to find their forever families. All three are with a local rescue and are already learning how good life can be in loving foster homes.

Breed: Standard Poodle (mix)

Standard Poodle (mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Love4Paws, Inc.

Adoption Fee: $400

Contact: (941) 479-0096

Theo came to the rescue in very rough shape — underweight, needing vet care and a serious groom. Thanks to a caring foster home, he’s now gaining weight, going on walks, playing fetch, and being a wonderful houseguest. A professional groom has brought out his gorgeous poodle looks, and his sweet personality is shining through.

If you’re looking for a loyal, elegant companion who’s already showing great manners in a home, Theo could be your guy.

👉 Meet Theodore and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Boxer / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Love4Paws, Inc.

Contact: (941) 479-0096

Joey is the life of the party and a total heart-stealer. He’s described as a neighborhood celebrity, professional cuddle bug, part-time chaos coordinator, and full-time charmer. This social butterfly loves people and gets along with dogs of all sizes, including very large ones.

If you’re ready for puppy energy, training, and lots of snuggles, Joey will happily be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet Joey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Standard Poodle (mix)

Standard Poodle (mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with gray/silver and black

Black with gray/silver and black Shelter: Love4Paws, Inc.

Adoption Fee: $400

Contact: (941) 479-0096

Merle’s name started as a nickname for her beautiful markings and just stuck. She was found dumped and running the streets in very poor condition — matted, covered in fleas, and extremely thin. Even then, she was timid and sweet, with no mean bone in her body. She’s still a bit skittish, but gentle and kind.

Merle is looking for a patient, loving home where she can feel safe, gain confidence, and finally have a real name and family of her own.

👉 Meet Merle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sarasota, FL, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs from Love4Paws, Inc. Call (941) 479-0096 or visit their online listings to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.