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Sarasota
🚧 Veterans Day Parade road closures in downtown Sarasota
8 days ago
🚧 Veterans Day Parade road closures in downtown Sarasota
The annual Veterans Day Parade will take place in downtown Sarasota at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. The parade starts at Orange Avenue and Main Street.
To support the event, these roads will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026:
- 3 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Main Street closed from Links Avenue to Bayfront Drive
- 3 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Osprey Avenue closed from Ringling Boulevard to Second Street
Any vehicles still parked on these streets after 3 a.m. will be towed at the owner’s expense.
If your vehicle is towed, contact Talon Towing at 941-870-9000 for more information.
More Info: Road Closures for Veterans Day Parade – Wednesday,...
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