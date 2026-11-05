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Sarasota
🚌 Sarasota transportation jobs with multiple driving & auto roles
6 days ago
Sarasota has a nice mix of driving and auto jobs right now, from high-earning OTR work to local delivery and marina operations.
Truck Driver Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van ($175k–$225k)
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Sarasota, FL (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)
- Salary: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year, guaranteed $3,500/week minimum when working
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)
Move sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours. All miles paid (loaded and empty), fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls/insurance, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required.
Delivery Driver – Domino’s (Lockwood Ridge Rd)
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 7610 Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Deliver pizzas, enjoy time on the road, and help in-store between runs. Must be 18+, have a valid driver’s license, reliable car, insurance, and a safe driving record.
Delivery Driver – Floral Shop (Part-Time)
- Employer: Sue Ellen’s Floral Boutique
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Salary: $15.00–$16.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time, with potential for more hours in busy seasons
Deliver floral arrangements and gifts around town and help in the shop as needed. Great if you know the Sarasota area and like making people’s day.
Dockmaster II – Marina Operations
- Employer: MarineMax Services Inc
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Likely full-time (not specified)
Lead the dock team and daily marina operations, including wet/dry slips and fuel. This is a hands-on role with heavy lifting, equipment oversight, and direct customer interaction.
Automotive Technician – Bridgestone/Firestone
- Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Retail Operations)
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Salary: $19.00–$29.69/hour (flat-rate pay, based on work and experience)
- Type: Full-time
Entry-to-mid level tech role doing oil changes, tire work, inspections, and repairs, with paid ASE tests, benefits from day one, and a 401(k) match.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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