🚌 Sarasota transportation jobs with multiple driving & auto roles

Sarasota has a nice mix of driving and auto jobs right now, from high-earning OTR work to local delivery and marina operations.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Sarasota, FL (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across Lower 48 & Canada) Salary: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year , guaranteed $3,500/week minimum when working

, guaranteed minimum when working Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Move sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours. All miles paid (loaded and empty), fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls/insurance, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 7610 Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Deliver pizzas, enjoy time on the road, and help in-store between runs. Must be 18+, have a valid driver’s license, reliable car, insurance, and a safe driving record.

Employer: Sue Ellen’s Floral Boutique

Location: Sarasota, FL

Salary: $15.00–$16.00 per hour

Type: Part-time, with potential for more hours in busy seasons

Deliver floral arrangements and gifts around town and help in the shop as needed. Great if you know the Sarasota area and like making people’s day.

Employer: MarineMax Services Inc

Location: Sarasota, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely full-time (not specified)

Lead the dock team and daily marina operations, including wet/dry slips and fuel. This is a hands-on role with heavy lifting, equipment oversight, and direct customer interaction.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Retail Operations)

Location: Sarasota, FL

Salary: $19.00–$29.69/hour (flat-rate pay, based on work and experience)

(flat-rate pay, based on work and experience) Type: Full-time

Entry-to-mid level tech role doing oil changes, tire work, inspections, and repairs, with paid ASE tests, benefits from day one, and a 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.