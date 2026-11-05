⚖️ Sarasota Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings

Sarasota’s legal scene is busy right now, especially in compliance and insurance defense. If you’ve got paralegal or attorney experience, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority / Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Regulatory paralegal role supporting the Senior VP, Legal Affairs & Compliance at the airport. You’ll handle federal and state compliance (FAA regs, grant assurances, Title VI, CCNA, Florida Statutes), draft policies and contracts, manage audits/inspections, and advise on procurement. Requires FRP or CP, a bachelor’s degree, and 5+ years in aviation or another heavily regulated industry.

Employer: FCCI Insurance Group

Location: Sarasota, FL (Corporate HQ)

Type: Full-time, Hybrid (3 days on-site / 2 days remote)

Salary: $27.28–$42.00 hourly

Litigation support role for in-house staff counsel, focused on bodily injury and/or workers’ comp cases. You’ll schedule hearings/depositions, manage e-filing, draft routine documents, and work closely with attorneys, policyholders, courts, and outside firms. Comes with strong benefits (PTO, paid family leave, 401(k) match, profit-sharing) and requires 4+ years relevant litigation experience.

Employer: Oath Law & Oath Planning

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + performance-based profit sharing (exact amount not listed)

Client-facing role helping families with estate and financial planning—leading workshops, meeting with clients, and designing personalized plans. No prior estate planning experience required; they’ll train you. You’ll get ongoing mentorship, flexible PTO, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, and parental leave after a year.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—Sarasota employers are growing and often keep strong candidates in mind for future roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.