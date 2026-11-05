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Sarasota
🛒 Sarasota Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
6 days ago
Sarasota’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to growing local teams. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time roles here.
Auto Damage Trainee (Field)
- Employer: GEICO
- Location: Sarasota/Bradenton, FL (field role, not remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.98–$43.75/hour (about $56,375+ annually), $1,500 sign-on for licensed candidates
You’ll inspect vehicles after accidents, write repair estimates, and work directly with customers, body shops, and rental companies. Includes a company vehicle, strong Day 1 benefits, 401(k) match up to 6%, and paid training with travel to GEICO training centers.
Part-Time Shift Leader
- Employer: MINISO USA
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hour
Help run a fun, fast-paced lifestyle store—leading by example on the sales floor, opening/closing, training associates, and keeping the store looking sharp. Great fit if you have 1+ year keyholder or shift lead experience and like a playful, high-energy retail vibe.
Health & Beauty TL
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1171
- Location: 8320 Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34243
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$33/hour plus potential premiums and performance incentives
Lead the Health & Beauty area, taking care of customers and merchandising seasonal displays. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, PTO, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and access to Live Better U (tuition fully paid for approved programs).
Self-Checkout Host
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed), with DailyPay option
Be the friendly face at self-checkout, helping customers scan, bag, and pay while keeping lines moving. Offers store discount, flexible schedules, growth opportunities, and access to medical/vision/dental and 401(k) with match if eligible.
Bookseller – Temporary
- Employer: Barnes & Noble
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Temporary / variable hours
- Pay: Not listed
Perfect if you love books and people—help customers find titles, run the register, and keep displays looking great. Includes employee discount and, depending on weekly hours, access to PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and health benefits.
Inspirational Personal Jewelry Shopper
- Employer: IMB Retail Stores / The Inspiration Company
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: 20–30 hours/week, in-person
- Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour
Help customers pick meaningful jewelry pieces while driving sales in a trendy, high-energy store. Role is very sales-focused (must be able to close) with open availability needed, plus employee discounts and hands-on retail training.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Soma
- Location: The Mall at University Town Center, Sarasota, FL 34243
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support the Store Manager in leading the team, hitting sales goals, and creating a warm, confidence-boosting experience for customers. Offers merchandise discounts, optional medical/vision/dental, 401(k), and room to grow across sister brands.
Customer Service Dispatcher
- Employer: Mr. Electric
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Likely full-time (not stated)
- Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hour
Take customer calls, schedule jobs, and dispatch electricians while keeping routes efficient and customers happy. Includes training, modern software tools, and benefits like medical, 401(k) with match, and PTO.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles at the same company.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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