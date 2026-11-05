🔧 Sarasota Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sarasota has steady demand for people who can fix, clean, and maintain homes and properties. If you’re handy, reliable, and like working with your hands, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Gras Lawn

Gras Lawn Location: Sarasota, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$27 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) match, health insurance, paid time off

This role keeps mowers, small engines, and landscape equipment running safely and smoothly. Good fit if you’ve worked on 2-cycle engines, commercial mowers, or diesel/small engines and like hands-on troubleshooting.

Employer: Superior Contracting & Maintenance

Superior Contracting & Maintenance Location: Sarasota, FL (local residential work)

(local residential work) Type: 1099 Contractor (flexible, part-time or full-time workload)

(flexible, part-time or full-time workload) Compensation: Diagnostic trip pay $65–$85; full HVAC install labor $1,200–$1,800 (varies by job)

EPA-certified HVAC techs can pick up residential service calls and installs with no lead or subscription fees. You’ll use your own tools and vehicle, set a flexible schedule, and get fast direct-deposit pay after jobs are approved.

Employer: Superior Contracting & Maintenance

Superior Contracting & Maintenance Location: Sarasota, FL (local coverage area)

(local coverage area) Type: 1099 Contractor (flexible, ongoing projects)

(flexible, ongoing projects) Pay: Not listed (fast direct deposit per completed work order)

Great if you’re a multi-trade pro (plumbing, electrical, HVAC, carpentry, appliances, general handyman). You choose your availability, use your own tools and vehicle, and handle a mix of residential and property management maintenance jobs.

Employer: Tidy Clean

Tidy Clean Location: Sarasota, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $20–$23 per hour

You’ll clean offices, restrooms, and common areas, plus help with floor care like sweeping, mopping, and waxing. Good for detail-oriented cleaners who want steady part-time work in both commercial and residential spaces.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open or can keep you in mind for the next spot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.