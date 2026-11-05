🏗️ Sarasota Architecture & Engineering: Multiple Local Roles Hiring

Sarasota’s design and engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like solving real-world problems. Here are several local roles where you can build, investigate, and lead projects across Florida and the East Coast.

Employer: Kimley-Horn

Kimley-Horn Location: Sarasota, FL (on-site, not remote)

(on-site, not remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on municipal water and wastewater systems—pump stations, pipelines, and treatment plants—while helping manage design, permitting, and construction coordination. Ideal if you have 4+ years of electrical design experience and a P.E. (or can get one within 12 months) and want strong benefits, mentorship, and a clear path to leading your own practice.

Employer: Fire Research & Technology

Fire Research & Technology Location: Sarasota, FL (covers East Coast, up to 75% travel )

(covers East Coast, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Dig into mechanical, HVAC, plumbing, and fire protection system failures to figure out what went wrong after fires, accidents, or equipment issues. Good fit if you have a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, 3–5 years’ experience, like field work, and don’t mind heavy travel to job sites across different industries.

Employer: RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture

Location: Sarasota, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead multiple landscape architecture projects from concept through construction—managing design, client meetings, CAD production, budgets, and staff. Best for a licensed Landscape Architect (BLA or MLA) with 5–10 years’ private-sector experience and strong skills in AutoCAD, Photoshop, SketchUp, and rendering who wants both creative work and team leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility, project types, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.