💰 Sarasota Accounting Jobs with Multiple Senior & Part-Time Roles

Sarasota’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on bookkeeping to senior leadership. Here are several solid accounting and finance roles hiring locally.

Employer: Kforce Inc (for a client)

Location: Sarasota, FL (hybrid – 2 days/week onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$100,000 base + 17.5% annual bonus

Lead risk-based audits and SOX testing while working across multiple businesses and industries. Ideal for an early-career CPA who wants exposure to SOX, M&A, operational audits, and finance integrations, with about 1 week/month travel April–December.

Employer: Florida’s Antique Mall

Location: Sarasota, FL (on-site)

Type: Part-time (20–35 hrs/week, potential to grow)

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Mix of QuickBooks bookkeeping, payroll, HR admin, and vendor communication for a large antique mall expanding into Sarasota. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like working with people, and want flexible hours with room to increase to full-time.

Employer: Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority (Sarasota Bradenton International Airport – SRQ)

Location: Sarasota, FL (office-based)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Lead general ledger, AP, financial reporting, and audits for the airport authority, reporting to the CFO. Requires a bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance, 7+ years progressive accounting, 3+ years government accounting, and leadership experience; CPA preferred and ERP implementation experience is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often shape roles for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.