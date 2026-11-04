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Sarasota
🚧 Sarasota construction jobs with multiple hands-on roles
2 days ago
Sarasota’s building scene is busy, and skilled hands are in demand. Here are several solid construction and trades jobs hiring now around Sarasota, FL.
Glass Installation Technician – Entry Level
- Employer: MY Shower Door
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$30/hour, weekly pay, skill-based progression
- Why it’s worth a look: Great for anyone handy with tools who wants to learn a specialty trade. You’ll install luxury frameless shower doors in finished homes, work in a two-person crew, get full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays), and follow a clear growth path from Installer to Installation Manager.
Commercial Service Technician 1
- Employer: M.C. Dean, Inc.
- Location: Sarasota, FL (regional travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive salary (not listed)
- Why it’s worth a look: For experienced commercial electricians (5+ years), this role focuses on installing and servicing electrical and control systems for major clients. You’ll handle troubleshooting, testing, and training others, with medical, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, PTO, tuition reimbursement, 401(k), and paid maternity leave.
Field Superintendent
- Employer: RW Dake Construction
- Location: Florida (Sarasota area projects)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $40.00–$57.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead commercial interior fit-out projects and supervise subcontractors day to day. This employee-owned company offers 100% company-paid health, dental & vision for you and your family, PTO, 401(k), and room to grow if you have a strong construction background and 5+ years of supervisory experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these are a good sign the local trades market is strong.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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