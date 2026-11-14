⚠️ Red tide season is here: how you can help the bay

We’re moving into the time of year when red tide is more likely along our coast. The algae Karenia brevis is always present offshore, but fall and early winter conditions can help it bloom.

Strong east and northeast winds can cause upwelling, bringing cooler, deeper Gulf water — and red tide cells — closer to shore. If that water meets high nutrient levels from things like storm runoff, reclaimed water, and fertilizers, blooms can grow stronger and last longer.

Right now, drought has kept nutrients somewhat lower, but an El Niño winter is expected to bring more rain, which can wash more nutrients into Sarasota Bay and nearby waters.

You can help by:

Using reclaimed water and fertilizers carefully , not excessively

, not excessively Following bay-friendly landscaping tips from UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County

Supporting local efforts to upgrade infrastructure and reduce nutrient pollution

Keeping nutrients in check won’t stop red tide from existing, but it can help limit how severe blooms become.