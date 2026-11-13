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Sarasota County
Serious crash closes EB University Pkwy
8 days ago
All eastbound lanes of University Parkway are closed before Honore Avenue due to a serious vehicle crash, and eastbound traffic is being rerouted onto Longwood Run Blvd. Drivers should avoid this area and use other routes until the roadway reopens.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff's Office
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