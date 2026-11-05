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Sarasota

Corrections job fair offers $76,557 starting pay

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYlyc_1Gp99VQM00

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office will hold a Corrections Job Fair at the SCSO Correctional Facility, 2020 Main Street, Sarasota on November 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The agency is hiring Corrections Deputies with a starting pay of $76,557. Apply here: https://t.co/23fXbNWUTz

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