Corrections job fair offers $76,557 starting pay

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office will hold a Corrections Job Fair at the SCSO Correctional Facility, 2020 Main Street, Sarasota on November 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The agency is hiring Corrections Deputies with a starting pay of $76,557. Apply here: https://t.co/23fXbNWUTz

This content is adapted from materials provided by SarasotaSheriff