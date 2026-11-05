Corrections job fair offers $76,557 starting pay

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will hold a Corrections Job Fair on November 7 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the SCSO Correctional Facility, 2020 Main Street, Sarasota. The agency is hiring Corrections Deputies with a starting pay of $76,557 per year. Apply here: https://t.co/23fXbNWUTz

This content is adapted from materials provided by SarasotaSheriff