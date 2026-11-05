💰 SunCoast Blood Drive offers $30 e‑gift card for donors

📢 Donate blood and get a $30 e‑gift card

Give back this holiday season by donating blood at the SunCoast Blood Drive with Sarasota County Libraries.

All donors will receive a $30 e‑gift card as a thank-you for their life-saving donation.

You can:

Walk in during the drive, or

during the drive, or Sign up ahead of time by calling 866-97-BLOOD.

Sarasota County states that it prohibits discrimination in all services, programs, or activities. You can view the full policy at scgov.net/ADA.