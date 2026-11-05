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Sarasota County
💰 SunCoast Blood Drive offers $30 e‑gift card for donors
6 days ago
📢 Donate blood and get a $30 e‑gift card
Give back this holiday season by donating blood at the SunCoast Blood Drive with Sarasota County Libraries.
All donors will receive a $30 e‑gift card as a thank-you for their life-saving donation.
You can:
- Walk in during the drive, or
- Sign up ahead of time by calling 866-97-BLOOD.
Sarasota County states that it prohibits discrimination in all services, programs, or activities. You can view the full policy at scgov.net/ADA.
More Info: SunCoast Blood Drive | Sarasota County Libraries
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