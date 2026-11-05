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Sarasota County

💰 SunCoast Blood Drive offers $30 e‑gift card for donors

6 days ago
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📢 Donate blood and get a $30 e‑gift card

Give back this holiday season by donating blood at the SunCoast Blood Drive with Sarasota County Libraries.

All donors will receive a $30 e‑gift card as a thank-you for their life-saving donation.

You can:

  • Walk in during the drive, or
  • Sign up ahead of time by calling 866-97-BLOOD.

Sarasota County states that it prohibits discrimination in all services, programs, or activities. You can view the full policy at scgov.net/ADA.

More Info: SunCoast Blood Drive | Sarasota County Libraries

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