🚧 Overnight winter parking ban starts November 15 in the Village of Saranac Lake.

From 2 AM to 6 AM, all vehicles must be off Village streets. This helps the DPW clear snow and keep roads safe for emergency responders.

If you usually park on the street overnight, plan now to use driveways, lots, or other legal parking spots.

For more details and answers to common questions, visit:

Overnight parking FAQ: https://www.saranaclakeny.gov/faqs/is-overnight-parking-allowed-in-the-village/

Downtown parking map (PDF): Parking_Map_SL_Downtown_1358.pdf

Please share this with neighbors and guests so no one wakes up to a ticket or tow once the ban begins.