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📢 November silent auction to support Saranac Lake Adult Center
📅 Bid to support the Saranac Lake Adult Center
The Saranac Lake Adult Center Silent Auction runs all day, every day from November 13 through December 1, 2026 at 136 Broadway, Suite 1, Saranac Lake, NY 12983.
Every item you win helps the Adult Center continue its 50 years of service as a warm, welcoming place for neighbors to gather. Auction proceeds will go toward repairs and upgrades so the center can keep offering:
- Social events
- Weekday lunches
- A fully equipped gym
- Meals on Wheels
- Everyday moments that ease isolation and build community for adults aged 50+
Stop by during the auction dates to browse and place your bids. Your participation directly supports a place where older adults in our community can belong.
More Info: Saranac Lake Adult Center Silent Auction | Saranac...
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