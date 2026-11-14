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Outdoor
📅 Dewey Mountain ski & snowshoe swap Nov 20–21
3 days ago
📅 Buy & sell winter gear at Dewey Mountain swap
Clean out your gear closet or get set for winter at the Dewey Mountain XC Ski & Snowshoe Swap at 238 George H Lapan Memorial Hwy, Saranac Lake, NY 12983.
Drop-off:
- Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, 4–7 pm
Bring cross-country skis, snowshoes, and ski clothing. Staff will inspect items to be sure they’re in good working order.
Swap & sale:
- Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, 9:30–11 am
Shop for used gear. Volunteers will help you find the right fit.
Unsold items and/or your earnings can be picked up at 11 am.
20% of each sale supports Saranac Lake Nordic and Dewey Mountain operations.
Questions? Call (518) 891-2697 or email deweymountain@gmail.com. More info at deweymountain.com.
More Info: Dewey Mountain XC Ski & Snowshoe Swap | Saranac La...
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