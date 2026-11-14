📅 Buy & sell winter gear at Dewey Mountain swap

Clean out your gear closet or get set for winter at the Dewey Mountain XC Ski & Snowshoe Swap at 238 George H Lapan Memorial Hwy, Saranac Lake, NY 12983.

Drop-off:

Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, 4–7 pm

Bring cross-country skis, snowshoes, and ski clothing. Staff will inspect items to be sure they’re in good working order.

Swap & sale:

Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, 9:30–11 am

Shop for used gear. Volunteers will help you find the right fit.

Unsold items and/or your earnings can be picked up at 11 am.

20% of each sale supports Saranac Lake Nordic and Dewey Mountain operations.

Questions? Call (518) 891-2697 or email deweymountain@gmail.com. More info at deweymountain.com.