Saraland’s management job scene is busy right now, with solid options in retail leadership and industrial services. If you’ve got team-leading experience, there are a couple of strong paths here.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Saraland, AL (1095 Industrial Pkwy)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $31.25 – $38.46/hour + performance bonuses

Step into a store leadership track where you’ll coach teams, drive sales, and manage part of the store’s operations. This role comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for both full-time and part-time associates.

Good fit if: You have retail or supervisory experience and want a clear path into store management with strong benefits.

Employer: DeSHAZO, LLC

Location: Saraland, AL (serving Mobile-area market)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Annual salary plus bonus/incentive potential (exact amount not listed)

Lead a field service team focused on overhead crane service, maintenance, inspections, and installs. You’ll manage scheduling, support technicians in the field, work directly with customers, and help grow and develop the team.

Perks: Bonus eligibility, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, company-paid short-term disability and basic life, 9 paid holidays, PTO, weekly pay, tool purchase program, and vehicle/mileage reimbursement.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.