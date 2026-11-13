Sapulpa has a few solid part-time options right now if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet. Good fits for anyone wanting extra income or flexible hours.

Employer: Liquor Mart

Liquor Mart Location: Sapulpa, OK (in person)

Pay: From $12.00/hour

Type: Part-time, morning shift

Why it’s worth a look: Mix of cashier and stocking work in a fast-paced store. You’ll greet customers, run the register, keep shelves filled, and help shoppers find what they need. Retail experience helps but isn’t required if you’re friendly, detail-focused, and can work some evenings and weekends.

(Note: A second posting for this same role exists, but it’s the same position at the same employer.)

Employer: Premium Retail Services

Location: Sapulpa, OK (inside a retail store)

Pay: $12.00/hour base, with commission (top reps earn $20+/hour)

Type: Part-time

Why it’s worth a look: Great if you like talking with people and tech. You’ll help shoppers pick phones, upgrades, and accessories, set up devices, and keep displays looking sharp. Commission is uncapped, and there are health plan options plus room to grow if you want a longer-term retail sales path.

If something here fits, don’t wait—apply while the listings are still fresh and share with a friend who’s job hunting in Sapulpa.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.