Sapulpa’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both local staff and travelers. If you’re in nursing or therapy, there are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Sapulpa, OK

Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week , 9-hr day shifts )

(13-week assignment, , 9-hr ) Estimated Pay: $2,326 per week

Travel PTA role in therapy with a day schedule and steady 40-hour weeks. Comes with weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, Day 1 medical benefits, 401(k) match, and travel reimbursement.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Sapulpa, OK

Type: Travel (listed as internship; 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 3x12 day shifts )

(listed as internship; , , 3x12 ) Estimated Pay: $2,048.56 per week

Inpatient PTA travel job with 3x12 day shifts, ideal if you like longer days and more days off. Includes weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and licensure reimbursement.

Employer: Ascension St. John Sapulpa

Location: Sapulpa, OK

Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri)

Department: PACU

Full-time PACU RN role with a Monday–Friday day schedule and occasional travel to other facilities. Offers strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, employer-matched 403(b), PTO, tuition support, and family benefits like parental leave and adoption assistance.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Sapulpa, OK

Type: Locums, Full-time

Schedule: 12-hour shifts (days, nights, and mids; ~35–40 patients/day)

Locums EM role in a hospital setting with APP support 12 hrs/day. CompHealth handles travel, housing, malpractice coverage, and credentialing, with weekly pay and a recruiter to manage the details.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings nearby and options to tweak your schedule or setting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.