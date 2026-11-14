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🛒 Santee, SC Retail Hiring Now: Multiple Customer Service Roles
Santee’s retail scene is steady right now, with national chains looking for friendly faces. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these openings are worth a look.
Merchandising Sales Associate (FAST Team) – Tractor Supply
- Employer: Tractor Supply Company
- Location: Santee, SC
- Type: Full-time (FAST Team)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role where you set up planograms, signage, price changes, and assemble merchandise while giving “legendary” customer service. Good fit if you have retail/merchandising experience, don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs, and like a mix of indoor/outdoor work with flexible shifts.
PT Customer Lead – Food Lion
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: 697 Bass Dr, Santee, SC
- Type: Part-time Customer Lead (listed as full-time category)
- Salary: Not listed
Front-end role focused on fast, friendly checkout and helping lead the customer service area when managers are busy. You’ll run a register, help with bagging and carts, handle payments, and keep the front of the store clean and stocked.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon so you’re at the top of the list.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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