Santee’s retail scene is steady right now, with national chains looking for friendly faces. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company Location: Santee, SC

Type: Full-time (FAST Team)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role where you set up planograms, signage, price changes, and assemble merchandise while giving “legendary” customer service. Good fit if you have retail/merchandising experience, don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs, and like a mix of indoor/outdoor work with flexible shifts.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 697 Bass Dr, Santee, SC

Type: Part-time Customer Lead (listed as full-time category)

Salary: Not listed

Front-end role focused on fast, friendly checkout and helping lead the customer service area when managers are busy. You’ll run a register, help with bagging and carts, handle payments, and keep the front of the store clean and stocked.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon so you’re at the top of the list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.