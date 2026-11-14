Santa Teresa’s foam manufacturing scene is busy right now, and FXI is hiring across the plant. If you like hands-on work and steady full-time hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: FXI

FXI Location: Santa Teresa, NM

Santa Teresa, NM Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports quality on the production floor—checking products, keeping records, and working with the Quality Manager. Good fit if you have manufacturing or testing experience and are comfortable with tools, data, and ISO-style systems.

Employer: FXI

FXI Location: Santa Teresa, NM

Santa Teresa, NM Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll plan and track the Bun Process schedule, coordinate with production, maintenance, and purchasing, and watch key metrics. Great for someone organized, analytical, and used to ERP or scheduling software in a fast-paced plant.

Employer: FXI

FXI Location: Santa Teresa, NM

Santa Teresa, NM Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on machine operator role running a high-speed Baumer line, directing helpers, keeping materials moving, and tracking production and quality. Good if you like physical work, basic math, and keeping a clean, safe work area.

Employer: FXI

FXI Location: Santa Teresa, NM

Santa Teresa, NM Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle foam rolls at the end of the laminator line—threading, winding, cutting, bagging, and labeling finished goods. Expect hot conditions in summer, lots of standing and moving, and chances to mentor new employees and stop the line to fix quality issues.

Employer: FXI

FXI Location: Santa Teresa, NM

Santa Teresa, NM Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

General production support role in foam manufacturing. The posting is light on details, but this type of job usually means helping where needed on the line, moving materials, and keeping the area running smoothly.

Employer: FXI

FXI Location: Santa Teresa, NM

Santa Teresa, NM Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another core plant role working directly in foam production. The listing doesn’t spell out tasks, but expect hands-on work with equipment, materials, and basic quality checks in a manufacturing setting.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.