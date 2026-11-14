📅 Free teen mini canvas painting at the library

Teens can come make a tiny work of art at the library and meet other teens in the community. You’ll get to paint your own mini canvas, and all materials are provided. One canvas per teen, while supplies last.

Who: Teens ages 13–18

Teens ages Cost: Free

Free Registration: No registration required

No registration required Where: Library branch hosting the event (sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Teresa Branch )

Library branch hosting the event (sponsored by the Friends of the ) When: November 13, 2026 during the branch’s open hours (2:00pm–6:00pm that day)

You’re welcome to bring your own art supplies if you like.

For ADA accommodations, contact the library at 408-808-2355 or Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before the event.