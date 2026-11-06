🏥 Santa Teresa NM Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Santa Teresa’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options in both behavioral health and home health. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Peak Behavioral Health

Peak Behavioral Health Location: Santa Teresa, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes $10,000 sign-on bonus)

Entry-level therapist role on a multidisciplinary team, providing individual, family, and group therapy under supervision. Great fit if you have a master’s in social or mental health services, want clinical hours, and like structured support and training.

Employer: ALTOMAR HOME HEALTHCARE

Location: Santa Teresa, NM (home visits across Las Cruces/Anthony/Sunland Park/Chaparral area)

(home visits across Las Cruces/Anthony/Sunland Park/Chaparral area) Type: Part-time (full-time and PRN also mentioned)

(full-time and PRN also mentioned) Pay: $42.00 – $150.00 per hour

Home health RN role doing admission, post-hospital, and discharge assessments plus ongoing visits, mostly weekdays 8–5 with some on-call rotation. Offers 401(k), medical, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, and company-provided tablet/laptop for online charting.

Employer: Peak Behavioral Health

Peak Behavioral Health Location: Santa Teresa, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inpatient behavioral health RN role on a day unit, leading nursing care and supervising LPNs/CNAs. You’ll handle assessments, care plans, med administration, and team coordination in an acute psych setting, with training for CPR and de‑escalation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.