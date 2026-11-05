🏗️ Santa Teresa NM: Multiple Architecture & Engineering Roles Open

Santa Teresa is seeing steady growth in construction and infrastructure, which means more hands-on roles for people who like building real projects.

Employer: Gaylor Electric, Inc.

Gaylor Electric, Inc. Location: Santa Teresa, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on large commercial and industrial jobs, using robotic total stations and GNSS to lay out electrical work. Good fit if you like being on active job sites, can read plans, and have some survey or construction experience with GPS/Trimble gear.

Employer: Kiewit

Location: Santa Teresa, NM (travel/relocation may be needed)

(travel/relocation may be needed) Type: Full-time temporary internship (Summer)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on construction management internship on water/wastewater projects. You’ll help with field engineering, scheduling, cost control, and materials while getting real experience on big infrastructure jobs.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.

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