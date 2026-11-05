undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Santa Teresa NM: Multiple Architecture & Engineering Roles Open
Santa Teresa is seeing steady growth in construction and infrastructure, which means more hands-on roles for people who like building real projects.
Construction Layout Technician / Construction Surveyor
- Employer: Gaylor Electric, Inc.
- Location: Santa Teresa, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on large commercial and industrial jobs, using robotic total stations and GNSS to lay out electrical work. Good fit if you like being on active job sites, can read plans, and have some survey or construction experience with GPS/Trimble gear.
Field Engineer Intern – Kiewit Water Facilities South (Summer 2027)
- Employer: Kiewit
- Location: Santa Teresa, NM (travel/relocation may be needed)
- Type: Full-time temporary internship (Summer)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on construction management internship on water/wastewater projects. You’ll help with field engineering, scheduling, cost control, and materials while getting real experience on big infrastructure jobs.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.