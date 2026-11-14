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🐱 Gentle Simi Valley Kittens Ready for Loving Homes
Simi Valley has some very special kittens looking for safe, loving homes. All of these babies are being cared for by a local rescue and are already vetted and ready to join the right family.
Thea
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue/White
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Once Upon a Kitten Rescue
- Phone: (805) 410-4123
- Good to know: Kittens from this rescue are adopted in pairs or to homes that already have a kitten or young cat. Thea will go home spayed, FVRCP vaccinated, FIV/FeLV negative, microchipped, dewormed, and treated for fleas.
👉 Meet Thea and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Trinity
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue/White
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Once Upon a Kitten Rescue
- Phone: (805) 410-4123
- Good to know: Like her rescue friends, Trinity must be adopted with another kitten or into a home that already has a young cat. She will be spayed, FVRCP vaccinated, FIV/FeLV negative, microchipped, dewormed, and treated for fleas before going home.
👉 Meet Trinity and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Twyla
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Once Upon a Kitten Rescue
- Phone: (805) 410-4123
- Good to know: Twyla is part of the same kitten group and also needs to be adopted with another kitten or into a home with a young cat. She will go home spayed, FVRCP vaccinated, FIV/FeLV negative, microchipped, dewormed, and treated for fleas.
👉 Meet Twyla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tiffany
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue/White
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Once Upon a Kitten Rescue
- Phone: (805) 410-4123
- Good to know: Tiffany is another sweet baby from this litter. She must be adopted in a pair or into a home with a young cat already. She will be spayed, FVRCP vaccinated, FIV/FeLV negative, microchipped, dewormed, and treated for fleas before adoption.
👉 Meet Tiffany and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Talulah
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue/White
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Once Upon a Kitten Rescue
- Phone: (805) 410-4123
- Personality/needs: Talulah is a very scared kitten who is still learning to trust people. She needs a quiet, calm home with patient adopters who will gently earn her trust and keep showing her that humans aren’t scary. The rescue welcomes questions about her.
- Good to know: Like the others, Talulah must be adopted with another kitten or into a home that already has a kitten or young cat. She will be spayed, FVRCP vaccinated, FIV/FeLV negative, microchipped, dewormed, and treated for fleas.
👉 Meet Talulah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Simi Valley, CA and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider these little ones from Once Upon a Kitten Rescue. Call (805) 410-4123 or click the links above to learn more and submit an application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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