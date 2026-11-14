Simi Valley has some very special kittens looking for safe, loving homes. All of these babies are being cared for by a local rescue and are already vetted and ready to join the right family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue/White

Gray or Blue/White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Once Upon a Kitten Rescue

Phone: (805) 410-4123

Good to know: Kittens from this rescue are adopted in pairs or to homes that already have a kitten or young cat. Thea will go home spayed, FVRCP vaccinated, FIV/FeLV negative, microchipped, dewormed, and treated for fleas.

👉 Meet Thea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue/White

Gray or Blue/White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Once Upon a Kitten Rescue

Phone: (805) 410-4123

Good to know: Like her rescue friends, Trinity must be adopted with another kitten or into a home that already has a young cat. She will be spayed, FVRCP vaccinated, FIV/FeLV negative, microchipped, dewormed, and treated for fleas before going home.

👉 Meet Trinity and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Once Upon a Kitten Rescue

Phone: (805) 410-4123

Good to know: Twyla is part of the same kitten group and also needs to be adopted with another kitten or into a home with a young cat. She will go home spayed, FVRCP vaccinated, FIV/FeLV negative, microchipped, dewormed, and treated for fleas.

👉 Meet Twyla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue/White

Gray or Blue/White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Once Upon a Kitten Rescue

Phone: (805) 410-4123

Good to know: Tiffany is another sweet baby from this litter. She must be adopted in a pair or into a home with a young cat already. She will be spayed, FVRCP vaccinated, FIV/FeLV negative, microchipped, dewormed, and treated for fleas before adoption.

👉 Meet Tiffany and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue/White

Gray or Blue/White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Once Upon a Kitten Rescue

Phone: (805) 410-4123

Personality/needs: Talulah is a very scared kitten who is still learning to trust people. She needs a quiet, calm home with patient adopters who will gently earn her trust and keep showing her that humans aren’t scary. The rescue welcomes questions about her.

who is still learning to trust people. She needs a with who will gently earn her trust and keep showing her that humans aren’t scary. The rescue welcomes questions about her. Good to know: Like the others, Talulah must be adopted with another kitten or into a home that already has a kitten or young cat. She will be spayed, FVRCP vaccinated, FIV/FeLV negative, microchipped, dewormed, and treated for fleas.

👉 Meet Talulah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Simi Valley, CA and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider these little ones from Once Upon a Kitten Rescue. Call (805) 410-4123 or click the links above to learn more and submit an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.