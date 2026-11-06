📢 Foster a shelter pet for the 2026 holiday season

📢 Foster a shelter pet for the holidays in Santa Rosa County

Santa Rosa County Animal Services is running its 2026 “Home for the Pawlidays” short-term foster program so pets can spend the holidays in loving homes.

You can foster a pet during:

Thanksgiving: Nov. 18 – Dec. 3, 2026

Christmas: Dec. 14, 2026 – Jan. 4, 2027

How it works:

Fill out a foster application with Santa Rosa County Animal Services (SRCAS) .

with . Staff will match you with a pet and contact you to set pick-up and drop-off times .

. The shelter provides food, toys, treats, harness, and leash .

. If you decide to adopt your foster pet, adoption fees are waived.

All pets listed online as available for adoption can be fostered. Staff suggests meeting animals ahead of time if you can.

Foster parents are asked to take photos and videos and share feedback on the pet’s behavior, likes, and dislikes.

For more details, call 850-983-4680 or visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/animals.