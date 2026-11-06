💰 Free Farm to City Thanksgiving meal boxes Nov. 24

💰 Free Thanksgiving meal boxes on Nov. 24

Families in Santa Rosa and Escambia counties can get free Thanksgiving meal boxes through the annual Farm to City Food Distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Santa Rosa County site

Where: Clyde L. Gracey Milton Community Center, 5629 Byrom Street, Milton

Clyde L. Gracey Milton Community Center, Car line-up: starts 8 a.m.

starts Distribution: 9 a.m. until boxes run out

Escambia County site

Where: Echo Life Church, 3880 N. Davis Hwy., Pensacola

Echo Life Church, Car line-up: starts 8 a.m.

starts Distribution: 9 a.m. until boxes run out

Details:

First-come, first-served

Limit: two families per car

Boxes include a turkey or ham (as available), classic Thanksgiving sides, and fresh local produce like collard greens, turnips, cabbage, and sweet potatoes.

This drive-thru event will serve 1,000 families total (500 in each county).