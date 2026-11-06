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Santa Rosa County
💰 Free Farm to City Thanksgiving meal boxes Nov. 24
9 days ago
💰 Free Thanksgiving meal boxes on Nov. 24
Families in Santa Rosa and Escambia counties can get free Thanksgiving meal boxes through the annual Farm to City Food Distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Santa Rosa County site
- Where: Clyde L. Gracey Milton Community Center, 5629 Byrom Street, Milton
- Car line-up: starts 8 a.m.
- Distribution: 9 a.m. until boxes run out
Escambia County site
- Where: Echo Life Church, 3880 N. Davis Hwy., Pensacola
- Car line-up: starts 8 a.m.
- Distribution: 9 a.m. until boxes run out
Details:
- First-come, first-served
- Limit: two families per car
- Boxes include a turkey or ham (as available), classic Thanksgiving sides, and fresh local produce like collard greens, turnips, cabbage, and sweet potatoes.
This drive-thru event will serve 1,000 families total (500 in each county).
More Info: Farm to City Food Distribution November 24 • Santa...
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