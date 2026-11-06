📅 Veterans Day events & county office closures Nov. 11

Veterans Memorial Plaza, Milton

11 a.m. ceremony & wreath-laying at 5191 Willing St., Milton.

Afterward, all are invited to American Legion Post #78, 6025 Spikes Way, Milton for a Flag Retirement ceremony, bonfire, and cookout (food donated by Grover's Restaurant and served by Santa Rosa County 4-H members and volunteers).

More info: 850-860-2427 or santarosa.veterans.memorial.plaza@gmail.com.