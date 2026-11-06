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📅 Veterans Day events & county office closures Nov. 11
📅 Veterans Day events & office closures in Santa Rosa County
On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Santa Rosa County will host several Veterans Day events and close many offices for the holiday.
Events
Veterans Memorial Plaza, Milton
11 a.m. ceremony & wreath-laying at 5191 Willing St., Milton.
Afterward, all are invited to American Legion Post #78, 6025 Spikes Way, Milton for a Flag Retirement ceremony, bonfire, and cookout (food donated by Grover's Restaurant and served by Santa Rosa County 4-H members and volunteers).
More info: 850-860-2427 or santarosa.veterans.memorial.plaza@gmail.com.
VFW Post 4407, Gulf Breeze/Midway
11 a.m. ceremony at VFW Post 4407, 1783 Abercrombie Rd., Gulf Breeze, presented by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4407.
Office closures – Wed, Nov. 11
- Closed: Santa Rosa County Board of Commissioners offices, library system, veterans services, animal services, extension services, Clerk of the Court, Property Appraiser, Supervisor of Elections, Tax Collector.
- Open: Central landfill, 9-1-1 dispatch, Lifeguard Ambulance Service, and fire departments.
More Info: Veterans Day events in Santa Rosa County & Office ...
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