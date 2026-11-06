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Santa Rosa County

📅 Veterans Day events & county office closures Nov. 11

9 days ago
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📅 Veterans Day events & office closures in Santa Rosa County

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Santa Rosa County will host several Veterans Day events and close many offices for the holiday.

Events

  • Veterans Memorial Plaza, Milton
    11 a.m. ceremony & wreath-laying at 5191 Willing St., Milton.
    Afterward, all are invited to American Legion Post #78, 6025 Spikes Way, Milton for a Flag Retirement ceremony, bonfire, and cookout (food donated by Grover's Restaurant and served by Santa Rosa County 4-H members and volunteers).
    More info: 850-860-2427 or santarosa.veterans.memorial.plaza@gmail.com.

  • VFW Post 4407, Gulf Breeze/Midway
    11 a.m. ceremony at VFW Post 4407, 1783 Abercrombie Rd., Gulf Breeze, presented by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4407.

Office closures – Wed, Nov. 11

  • Closed: Santa Rosa County Board of Commissioners offices, library system, veterans services, animal services, extension services, Clerk of the Court, Property Appraiser, Supervisor of Elections, Tax Collector.
  • Open: Central landfill, 9-1-1 dispatch, Lifeguard Ambulance Service, and fire departments.

More Info: Veterans Day events in Santa Rosa County & Office ...

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