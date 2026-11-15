Santa Rosa has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping for loving homes. From shy babies to special-needs sweethearts, there may be a perfect match for your family here.

Humane Society of Sonoma County — Kittens ($220 adoption fee)

Shelter: Humane Society of Sonoma County

Phone: (707) 542-0882

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Personality: Sensitive, shy at first, but sweet and affectionate once she feels safe

Sensitive, shy at first, but sweet and affectionate once she feels safe Best home: Patient adopters who can give her time to warm up; may enjoy another confident cat friend or can do well solo with lots of gentle attention and play

👉 Meet Michonne and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Personality: Shy at first, very sweet, eager to love once he feels comfortable

Shy at first, very sweet, eager to love once he feels comfortable Best home: Calm, patient home that can offer daily playtime and help him build good habits; could do well with a confident feline buddy or as a solo kitten with lots of engagement

👉 Meet Rick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Personality: Shy, needs time to adjust, does best when people move at his pace

Shy, needs time to adjust, does best when people move at his pace Best home: Quiet, understanding adopters who will let him blossom slowly and provide regular play and enrichment

👉 Meet Negan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Personality: Sweet, sensitive, becomes an affectionate "purring machine" with a little patience and treats

Sweet, sensitive, becomes an affectionate "purring machine" with a little patience and treats Best home: Someone who enjoys winning over a shy kitten and can offer gentle handling and playtime

👉 Meet Daryl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Weight: 1.07 lbs (tiny kitten)

👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 11 weeks)

Baby (about 11 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby & white

Brown tabby & white Weight: 1.28 lbs

👉 Meet Molasses and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 11 weeks)

Baby (about 11 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby & white

Brown tabby & white Weight: 1.16 lbs

👉 Meet Stevia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 11 weeks)

Baby (about 11 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby & white

Brown tabby & white Weight: 1.17 lbs

👉 Meet Honeycomb and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 11 weeks)

Baby (about 11 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Grey tabby & white

Grey tabby & white Weight: 1.14 lbs

👉 Meet Agave and apply to adopt on adoptapet

SNAP Cats — Special-Needs Sweethearts

Shelter: SNAP Cats

Phone: (707) 836-6000

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red, very fluffy

Orange/Red, very fluffy Background: Rescued as a stray from San Francisco; has pectus excavatum (sunken breastbone), a congenital condition

Rescued as a stray from San Francisco; has (sunken breastbone), a congenital condition Current need: Not quite ready for adoption yet — needs a sponsor to help with his care

👉 Meet Sampson and learn how to sponsor him on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Personality: Sweetheart who loves attention and pets, chatty and social, enjoys other cats

Sweetheart who loves attention and pets, chatty and social, enjoys other cats Background: Rescued as a stray from San Francisco; has mild neurological issues (she sways when walking) and some nasal problems, but still uses her litter box reliably

Rescued as a stray from San Francisco; has mild neurological issues (she sways when walking) and some nasal problems, but still uses her litter box reliably Special note: Already sponsored by Sandy Loey, but still needs a forever home

👉 Meet Peppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Humane Society of Sonoma County or SNAP Cats and set up a visit. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.