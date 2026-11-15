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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Special-Needs Cats Ready for Adoption in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping for loving homes. From shy babies to special-needs sweethearts, there may be a perfect match for your family here.
Humane Society of Sonoma County — Kittens ($220 adoption fee)
Shelter: Humane Society of Sonoma County
Phone: (707) 542-0882
Michonne
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Sensitive, shy at first, but sweet and affectionate once she feels safe
- Best home: Patient adopters who can give her time to warm up; may enjoy another confident cat friend or can do well solo with lots of gentle attention and play
👉 Meet Michonne and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rick
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Shy at first, very sweet, eager to love once he feels comfortable
- Best home: Calm, patient home that can offer daily playtime and help him build good habits; could do well with a confident feline buddy or as a solo kitten with lots of engagement
👉 Meet Rick and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Negan
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Shy, needs time to adjust, does best when people move at his pace
- Best home: Quiet, understanding adopters who will let him blossom slowly and provide regular play and enrichment
👉 Meet Negan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Daryl
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Sweet, sensitive, becomes an affectionate "purring machine" with a little patience and treats
- Best home: Someone who enjoys winning over a shy kitten and can offer gentle handling and playtime
👉 Meet Daryl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pepper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 3 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Weight: 1.07 lbs (tiny kitten)
👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Molasses
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 11 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby & white
- Weight: 1.28 lbs
👉 Meet Molasses and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stevia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 11 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby & white
- Weight: 1.16 lbs
👉 Meet Stevia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Honeycomb
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 11 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby & white
- Weight: 1.17 lbs
👉 Meet Honeycomb and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Agave
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 11 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Grey tabby & white
- Weight: 1.14 lbs
👉 Meet Agave and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SNAP Cats — Special-Needs Sweethearts
Shelter: SNAP Cats
Phone: (707) 836-6000
Sampson
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red, very fluffy
- Background: Rescued as a stray from San Francisco; has pectus excavatum (sunken breastbone), a congenital condition
- Current need: Not quite ready for adoption yet — needs a sponsor to help with his care
👉 Meet Sampson and learn how to sponsor him on adoptapet
Peppy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Personality: Sweetheart who loves attention and pets, chatty and social, enjoys other cats
- Background: Rescued as a stray from San Francisco; has mild neurological issues (she sways when walking) and some nasal problems, but still uses her litter box reliably
- Special note: Already sponsored by Sandy Loey, but still needs a forever home
👉 Meet Peppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Humane Society of Sonoma County or SNAP Cats and set up a visit. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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