Santa Rosa’s food scene is busy and growing, from big-name chains to local senior living communities. Here are a few solid openings if you like fast-paced kitchens or leading a team.

Employer: Dave & Buster's Inc.

Location: Santa Rosa, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,876 – $77,502 (plus quarterly bonus)

Lead a high-energy restaurant and entertainment venue, running everything from guest experience to costs and staffing. Comes with a competitive salary, bonus program, health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, free food, free gameplay, and lots of room to grow with two fun brands under one company.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Santa Rosa, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,984 – $96,449.60

Run a busy, fast-paced Shack with full P&L responsibility, leading the team, managing inventory, and driving sales and hospitality. Offers weekly pay, performance bonuses, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, parental leave, 401(k) with match, and strong training and growth paths.

Employer: Ivy Living – Ivy Park at Piner

Location: Santa Rosa, CA

Type: Part-time (10 AM – 6 PM)

Pay: $18.25 – $19.25 per hour

Support a senior living community by keeping the kitchen and dining areas clean, sanitized, and safe. This role includes complimentary meals, potential medical/dental/vision, paid time off, 401(k) with company match, bonuses, and recognition programs for eligible team members.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.