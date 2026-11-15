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🍽️ Several Santa Rosa Food & Hospitality Jobs With $65K–$96K+ Pay
Santa Rosa’s food scene is busy and growing, from big-name chains to local senior living communities. Here are a few solid openings if you like fast-paced kitchens or leading a team.
Restaurant Manager
Employer: Dave & Buster's Inc.
Location: Santa Rosa, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $65,876 – $77,502 (plus quarterly bonus)
Lead a high-energy restaurant and entertainment venue, running everything from guest experience to costs and staffing. Comes with a competitive salary, bonus program, health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, free food, free gameplay, and lots of room to grow with two fun brands under one company.
Restaurant General Manager
Employer: Shake Shack
Location: Santa Rosa, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $74,984 – $96,449.60
Run a busy, fast-paced Shack with full P&L responsibility, leading the team, managing inventory, and driving sales and hospitality. Offers weekly pay, performance bonuses, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, paid time off, parental leave, 401(k) with match, and strong training and growth paths.
Dishwasher
Employer: Ivy Living – Ivy Park at Piner
Location: Santa Rosa, CA
Type: Part-time (10 AM – 6 PM)
Pay: $18.25 – $19.25 per hour
Support a senior living community by keeping the kitchen and dining areas clean, sanitized, and safe. This role includes complimentary meals, potential medical/dental/vision, paid time off, 401(k) with company match, bonuses, and recognition programs for eligible team members.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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