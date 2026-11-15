Santa Rosa neighbors are giving away some handy free items today, from tech to building supplies and even fresh fruit. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Acer 19.5" monitor , model S200HQL bd

Acer , model Details: Has VGA and DVI-Dual link connectors and comes with power supply . Check the photos for exact ports and condition.

Has and comes . Check the photos for exact ports and condition. Condition: Listed as working

Listed as Location: Santa Rosa, California (south west area; exact address shared after contact)

(south west area; exact address shared after contact) Availability notes: Poster follows a Fair Chance Policy and will wait before choosing a recipient to give more people time to reply. Best pickup times are weekdays after 7pm and weekends by appointment .

Poster follows a and will wait before choosing a recipient to give more people time to reply. Best pickup times are and . Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Two standard-size pillows (the white ones only)

(the white ones only) Details: Free pillows that could be used for a bed, guest room, or extra cushions.

Free pillows that could be used for a bed, guest room, or extra cushions. Home info: Not a pet-free home , but non-smoking environment

, but Location: Larkfield, Santa Rosa, CA

Source: Nextdoor (Home decor and accessories)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Items: Hardie siding planks 2x12x12 plank (wood) 2x4x16 (wood)

Details: Good for repairs, small building projects, or garden structures .

Good for . Pickup: “Pick up now” at: 4740 Sullivan Way, Santa Rosa, CA 95409

at: Location: Oakmont Village, Santa Rosa

Source: Nextdoor (Garden)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: A tray of fresh strawberries, raspberries, and grapes

A Details: Left over from an event at SpringHill Suites hotel and needs to be given away tonight .

Left over from an event at and needs to be given away . Best for: Same-day use, sharing with family, or a quick dessert.

Same-day use, sharing with family, or a quick dessert. Location: Piedmont Heights, Santa Rosa, CA (pickup likely near SpringHill Suites; confirm with poster)

(pickup likely near SpringHill Suites; confirm with poster) Timing: Time-sensitive — meant to go the same evening.

— meant to go the same evening. Source: Nextdoor (Other)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Santa Rosa tend to go quickly, so if something here is useful to you, reach out to the poster as soon as you can and confirm pickup details.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.