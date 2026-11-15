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Santa Rosa
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Santa Rosa Right Now
4 days ago
Santa Rosa neighbors are giving away some handy free items today, from tech to building supplies and even fresh fruit. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.
Working Acer Monitor (south west)
- Item: Acer 19.5" monitor, model S200HQL bd
- Details: Has VGA and DVI-Dual link connectors and comes with power supply. Check the photos for exact ports and condition.
- Condition: Listed as working
- Location: Santa Rosa, California (south west area; exact address shared after contact)
- Availability notes: Poster follows a Fair Chance Policy and will wait before choosing a recipient to give more people time to reply. Best pickup times are weekdays after 7pm and weekends by appointment.
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free standard pillows. 2 only tha white ones.
- Item: Two standard-size pillows (the white ones only)
- Details: Free pillows that could be used for a bed, guest room, or extra cushions.
- Home info: Not a pet-free home, but non-smoking environment
- Location: Larkfield, Santa Rosa, CA
- Source: Nextdoor (Home decor and accessories)
Free: 2 hardie siding planks + wood
- Items:
- Hardie siding planks
- 2x12x12 plank (wood)
- 2x4x16 (wood)
- Details: Good for repairs, small building projects, or garden structures.
- Pickup: “Pick up now” at:
- 4740 Sullivan Way, Santa Rosa, CA 95409
- Location: Oakmont Village, Santa Rosa
- Source: Nextdoor (Garden)
Fresh Mixed Berries and Grapes
- Item: A tray of fresh strawberries, raspberries, and grapes
- Details: Left over from an event at SpringHill Suites hotel and needs to be given away tonight.
- Best for: Same-day use, sharing with family, or a quick dessert.
- Location: Piedmont Heights, Santa Rosa, CA (pickup likely near SpringHill Suites; confirm with poster)
- Timing: Time-sensitive — meant to go the same evening.
- Source: Nextdoor (Other)
Free items in Santa Rosa tend to go quickly, so if something here is useful to you, reach out to the poster as soon as you can and confirm pickup details.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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