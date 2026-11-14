Santa Rosa’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in cannabis labs and electronics. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Empire Lab Group

Empire Lab Group Location: Santa Rosa, CA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday

, Monday–Friday Pay: $25–$40/hour DOE, 30–40 hours/week

Run the extractor and handle post-production in a Type 7 cannabis extraction lab. This role is for someone with 2+ years of hydrocarbon extraction experience who can produce high-quality concentrates like live resin, diamonds, and shatter while keeping detailed records and equipment in top shape.

Employer: Empire Lab Group

Empire Lab Group Location: Santa Rosa, CA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday

, Monday–Friday Pay: $20–$30/hour DOE

Support the extraction team in a Type 7 cannabis lab—no prior lab experience needed. Good for someone who can stand for long periods, work in cold conditions, and handle repetitive tasks while learning the basics of cannabis extraction.

Employer: eTeam (contract role)

(contract role) Location: Santa Rosa, CA

Type: Contract, 24 months , overtime as needed

, overtime as needed Pay: Not listed

Work on PCB assembly, repair, and rework in an ITAR-controlled area, using microscopes and automated equipment all day. You’ll need 5+ years of PCB experience, strong lead-free soldering skills, and comfort working with very small SMT parts (down to 0201/01005) in a lean manufacturing environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—skills from one shop often transfer well to another.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.