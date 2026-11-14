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🚧 Santa Rosa Construction & Trades: Multiple Skilled Openings
Santa Rosa is busy with home projects and auto work right now, and skilled tradespeople are in demand. If you’ve got hands-on experience, these roles offer steady work and solid pay.
Residential Electrician
- Employer: TSP Talent
- Location: Santa Rosa, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on residential electrical installs, repairs, and upgrades, with a strong focus on safety and code. Good fit if you like troubleshooting, talking with homeowners, and keeping detailed job notes.
Automotive Repair Technician
- Employer: AAA Mountain West Group
- Location: Santa Rosa, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Average techs earn $72,500–$125,000
Join a trusted brand with state-of-the-art shops, steady car count, and strong benefits (11 paid holidays, PTO from day one, 401k match, health coverage). Ideal if you have 5+ years’ experience and want a long-term, growth-focused role.
CA Certified Electrician
- Employer: Moore Home Services HVAC
- Location: Santa Rosa, CA (serving Sonoma, Marin, Napa & North Bay)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $35–$50/hour
Handle residential installs, maintenance, and repairs while educating homeowners and offering solution-based recommendations. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and ongoing training in a team-focused environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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