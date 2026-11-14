Santa Rosa is busy with home projects and auto work right now, and skilled tradespeople are in demand. If you’ve got hands-on experience, these roles offer steady work and solid pay.

Employer: TSP Talent

TSP Talent Location: Santa Rosa, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on residential electrical installs, repairs, and upgrades, with a strong focus on safety and code. Good fit if you like troubleshooting, talking with homeowners, and keeping detailed job notes.

Employer: AAA Mountain West Group

Location: Santa Rosa, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Average techs earn $72,500–$125,000

Join a trusted brand with state-of-the-art shops, steady car count, and strong benefits (11 paid holidays, PTO from day one, 401k match, health coverage). Ideal if you have 5+ years’ experience and want a long-term, growth-focused role.

Employer: Moore Home Services HVAC

Location: Santa Rosa, CA (serving Sonoma, Marin, Napa & North Bay)

(serving Sonoma, Marin, Napa & North Bay) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $35–$50/hour

Handle residential installs, maintenance, and repairs while educating homeowners and offering solution-based recommendations. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and ongoing training in a team-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.