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🛒 Santa Rosa Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Santa Rosa’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, from auto shops to big-name brands. If you like helping people and keeping things moving, these are worth a look.
Front End Collision Estimator
- Employer: Sonoma County Collision Repair
- Location: Santa Rosa, CA
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $30–$36 per hour (about 40 hours/week)
- Category: Customer-facing auto repair estimating
You’ll greet customers, inspect collision damage, build estimates in CCC ONE, and help turn quotes into scheduled repairs. This is a family-owned shop with a team-based estimating setup and solid benefits (401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO).
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: Boot Barn
- Location: Santa Rosa, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Category: Retail leadership & customer service
Help run a busy western/workwear store, lead the sales floor, coach the team, and support store events and community outreach. Good fit if you enjoy hands-on retail leadership, training staff, and driving sales and loyalty programs.
Service Advisor
- Employer: Tesla
- Location: Santa Rosa, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.28–$35.34 per hour + cash & stock awards + benefits
- Category: Auto service & customer support
Be the main contact for Tesla owners: explain repairs in plain language, manage service visits, and coordinate with technicians. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision options, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid time off, and more.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting shows shifts or details that might work for you.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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