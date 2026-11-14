🏛️ The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 9:00 AM. The meeting will be held virtually and in person in the Board Chambers at 575 Administration Drive, Room 102A, Santa Rosa, CA 95403.

Supervisors are Rebecca Hermosillo (1st District), David Rabbitt (2nd), Chris Coursey (3rd), James Gore (4th), and Lynda Hopkins (5th). David Guhin is listed as County Executive and Joshua Myers as County Counsel.

An addendum makes two changes to the agenda:

1. New closed session real estate item (Item #5A)

The Boards for the Sonoma County Water Agency and the Sonoma Valley County Sanitation District will meet in closed session about buying property for the Sonoma Valley County Sanitation District Sewer Trunk Main Replacement Project at 17503 Johnson Ave., Sonoma, CA (APN 056-201-054).

Agency negotiator: Sandra Mota , Sonoma County Water Agency

, Sonoma County Water Agency Negotiating parties: the District and Daniel Sakallas (Seller)

Topic: price, terms, and conditions of a possible property purchase, under Government Code Section 54956.8.

2. Graton CSD appointments item withdrawn (Item #41)

A consent item that would have appointed Jennifer Butler and David Upchurch to the Graton Community Services District for four-year terms (Dec 4, 2026–Dec 13, 2030) for the Fifth District has been withdrawn and will not be acted on at this meeting.