Santa Rosa has some wonderful dogs waiting for loving homes right now. Here are a few adoptable pups who could be your new best friend.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Australian Cattle Dog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $195

Shelter: Humane Society of Sonoma County

Phone: (707) 542-0882

Tony is a speckled sweetheart who warms up quickly and then happily melts into your lap for pets. He loves going for walks and then curling up in a dog bed by your feet afterward. He can coexist with other dogs but prefers when they give him a little space, and the shelter thinks he’d do fine in a home with well-managed children. Tony would do best with someone who can be home with him most of the time.

👉 Meet Tony and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siberian Husky mix

Siberian Husky mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 63 lbs (needs to gain some weight)

About 63 lbs (needs to gain some weight) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Sonoma County

Phone: (707) 542-0882

Blaze is a charming, happy-go-lucky senior who loves making new friends, going for walks, and enjoying tasty snacks. He can be pretty chill around other dogs. Blaze came from a tough situation and was malnourished, so he’s working on putting on some healthy weight. He may prefer a family that is home most of the time, as he doesn’t like being left alone.

👉 Meet Blaze and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: GRETA

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $159

Shelter: Sonoma County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (707) 565-7100

GRETA is a young brindle Pit Bull Terrier mix looking for a fresh start. She’s currently in the care of Sonoma County Animal Care and Control and is ready to meet potential adopters who can give her a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet GRETA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: CHAMP

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $159

Shelter: Sonoma County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (707) 565-7100

CHAMP is a young black-and-white Australian Cattle Dog mix. He’s waiting at Sonoma County Animal Care and Control for someone who appreciates this smart, active breed and can give him the time and guidance he needs.

👉 Meet CHAMP and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Santa Rosa area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting these shelters, calling ahead with questions, or filling out an online application. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.