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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa has some wonderful dogs waiting for loving homes right now. Here are a few adoptable pups who could be your new best friend.
Tony
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $195
- Shelter: Humane Society of Sonoma County
- Phone: (707) 542-0882
Tony is a speckled sweetheart who warms up quickly and then happily melts into your lap for pets. He loves going for walks and then curling up in a dog bed by your feet afterward. He can coexist with other dogs but prefers when they give him a little space, and the shelter thinks he’d do fine in a home with well-managed children. Tony would do best with someone who can be home with him most of the time.
👉 Meet Tony and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blaze
- Breed: Siberian Husky mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 63 lbs (needs to gain some weight)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Sonoma County
- Phone: (707) 542-0882
Blaze is a charming, happy-go-lucky senior who loves making new friends, going for walks, and enjoying tasty snacks. He can be pretty chill around other dogs. Blaze came from a tough situation and was malnourished, so he’s working on putting on some healthy weight. He may prefer a family that is home most of the time, as he doesn’t like being left alone.
👉 Meet Blaze and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GRETA
- Name: GRETA
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: $159
- Shelter: Sonoma County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (707) 565-7100
GRETA is a young brindle Pit Bull Terrier mix looking for a fresh start. She’s currently in the care of Sonoma County Animal Care and Control and is ready to meet potential adopters who can give her a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet GRETA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHAMP
- Name: CHAMP
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $159
- Shelter: Sonoma County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (707) 565-7100
CHAMP is a young black-and-white Australian Cattle Dog mix. He’s waiting at Sonoma County Animal Care and Control for someone who appreciates this smart, active breed and can give him the time and guidance he needs.
👉 Meet CHAMP and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Santa Rosa area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting these shelters, calling ahead with questions, or filling out an online application. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.