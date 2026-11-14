Santa Rosa has some very special cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, this is a great time to meet your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Adoption Fee: $101

Shelter: Sonoma County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (707) 565-7100

Prime is a handsome orange tabby gentleman looking for a fresh start. Adult cats like Prime often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage, making them great companions for a calmer home.

👉 Meet PRIME and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $138

Shelter: Sonoma County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (707) 565-7100

Quigley is a young brown tabby kitten, full of potential and ready to grow up with a family of his own. Kittens like Quigley do best with plenty of playtime and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet QUIGLEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $138

Shelter: Sonoma County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (707) 565-7100

Camden is another adorable brown tabby kitten hoping for a forever home. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair, Camden and another kitten friend could grow up together and keep each other company.

👉 Meet CAMDEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Phone: (707) 576-7999 ext.204

Sonny is getting ready for the coziest winter ever and would love to spend it with a forever family. He enjoys soft blankets, quiet cuddle time, and would likely be happy with another friendly cat to hang out with. He can be a bit cautious when meeting new people, so a gentle, patient introduction will help him feel safe.

👉 Meet Sonny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Phone: (707) 576-7999 ext.204

Molly is a tiny “house panther” who loves wand toys and playtime. She may start out a little shy in new situations, but once she gets to know you, her sweet and playful side comes out. A calm home that can give her time to warm up would be ideal.

👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (tuxedo markings)

Gray/Blue (tuxedo markings) Shelter: Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Phone: (707) 576-7999 ext.204

Ross is a small gray-and-white tuxedo boy who loves being held and doted on. Raised in a foster home, he’s people-oriented and enjoys attention once he feels comfortable. He also loves toy mice, wand toys, and romping with other kittens.

👉 Meet Ross and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Phone: (707) 576-7999 ext.204

Josh is the big, confident brother of his litter. He’s described as friendly, curious, and outgoing, with a purr that starts up as soon as he sees you. When he’s not cuddling, he’s busy wrestling with his siblings and chasing toys.

👉 Meet Josh and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Santa Rosa, CA area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please reach out to Sonoma County Animal Care and Control or Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County to schedule a visit or start an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.