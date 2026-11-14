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🐱 Sweet Santa Rosa Kitties Ready to Join Your Family
Santa Rosa has some very special cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, this is a great time to meet your new best friend.
PRIME
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $101
- Shelter: Sonoma County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (707) 565-7100
Prime is a handsome orange tabby gentleman looking for a fresh start. Adult cats like Prime often settle in quickly and are past the wild kitten stage, making them great companions for a calmer home.
👉 Meet PRIME and apply to adopt on adoptapet
QUIGLEY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $138
- Shelter: Sonoma County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (707) 565-7100
Quigley is a young brown tabby kitten, full of potential and ready to grow up with a family of his own. Kittens like Quigley do best with plenty of playtime and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet QUIGLEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CAMDEN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $138
- Shelter: Sonoma County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (707) 565-7100
Camden is another adorable brown tabby kitten hoping for a forever home. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair, Camden and another kitten friend could grow up together and keep each other company.
👉 Meet CAMDEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sonny
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County
- Phone: (707) 576-7999 ext.204
Sonny is getting ready for the coziest winter ever and would love to spend it with a forever family. He enjoys soft blankets, quiet cuddle time, and would likely be happy with another friendly cat to hang out with. He can be a bit cautious when meeting new people, so a gentle, patient introduction will help him feel safe.
👉 Meet Sonny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Molly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County
- Phone: (707) 576-7999 ext.204
Molly is a tiny “house panther” who loves wand toys and playtime. She may start out a little shy in new situations, but once she gets to know you, her sweet and playful side comes out. A calm home that can give her time to warm up would be ideal.
👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ross
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (tuxedo markings)
- Shelter: Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County
- Phone: (707) 576-7999 ext.204
Ross is a small gray-and-white tuxedo boy who loves being held and doted on. Raised in a foster home, he’s people-oriented and enjoys attention once he feels comfortable. He also loves toy mice, wand toys, and romping with other kittens.
👉 Meet Ross and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Josh
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County
- Phone: (707) 576-7999 ext.204
Josh is the big, confident brother of his litter. He’s described as friendly, curious, and outgoing, with a purr that starts up as soon as he sees you. When he’s not cuddling, he’s busy wrestling with his siblings and chasing toys.
👉 Meet Josh and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Santa Rosa, CA area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please reach out to Sonoma County Animal Care and Control or Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County to schedule a visit or start an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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