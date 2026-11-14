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📢 Santa Rosa adopts new protections for immigrant communities
📢 Santa Rosa strengthens protections for immigrant communities
On November 10, 2026, the Santa Rosa City Council approved an Ordinance and Resolution to further support local immigrant communities.
The new Ordinance changes Chapter 13-40 of the Santa Rosa City Code to tighten limits on using City property for federal civil immigration enforcement.
The Resolution and a new Council Policy set clear rules for how City staff should respond to immigration enforcement activity, in line with federal and state law, including SB 580 and guidance from the California Attorney General.
Together, these actions:
- Strengthen existing City protections
- Give clearer direction to City staff
- Reaffirm Santa Rosa’s commitment to its immigrant communities
For more details and resources, visit the City’s Support for Immigrant Communities page and review the adopted Ordinance/Resolution.
More Info: City Council Reaffirms Support for Immigrant Commu...
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