The Santa Rosa and Petaluma Turkey Trot events will take place on Thursday, Nov. 26 at 8:30 a.m.. These runs and walks support the Redwood Empire Food Bank and its work to End Hunger Together. People can join in either city to help put food on the table for neighbors in need.

In Santa Rosa, donations made during registration will be matched by the Traditional Medicinals Foundation up to $15,000. In Petaluma, registration is free, and people are asked to give money during registration and bring nonperishable food for the food drive. Sonoma County also shares other food help for people who need it through local food assistance programs.

This content is adapted from materials provided by County of Sonoma