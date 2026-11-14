Santa Rosa neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Here are a few you can pick up if you move fast.

Fun child’s dress-up jewelry set with a stretchy faux gold bracelet and gold-tone brooch with sparkling rhinestones.

Condition: Shiny, brighter than it looks in the photos (per poster)

Shiny, brighter than it looks in the photos (per poster) Best for: Kids’ dress-up, costumes, pretend play

Kids’ dress-up, costumes, pretend play Location: Near Memorial Hospital, off Talbot below 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA

Near Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Sears Craftsman 10-inch table saw with rip fence and extension table. A solid free tool for DIY projects.

Condition: Used, visible wear on the tabletop

Used, Includes: Rip fence, extension table

Rip fence, extension table Best for: Woodworking, home projects, garage shop

Woodworking, home projects, garage shop Location: Peterson Lane, Santa Rosa, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Pair of 2 wall mirrors, each 36" x 30", simple and ready to hang.

Quantity: 2 mirrors

2 mirrors Size: 36 x 30 inches each

each Style: No frames

No frames Condition: No scratches or chips , per poster

, per poster Location: Oakmont Village, near East Rec, Santa Rosa, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Santa Rosa tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.