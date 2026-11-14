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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Santa Rosa Right Now
Santa Rosa neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Here are a few you can pick up if you move fast.
Child's Faux Gold and Rhinestone Brooch
Fun child’s dress-up jewelry set with a stretchy faux gold bracelet and gold-tone brooch with sparkling rhinestones.
- Condition: Shiny, brighter than it looks in the photos (per poster)
- Best for: Kids’ dress-up, costumes, pretend play
- Location: Near Memorial Hospital, off Talbot below 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Sears Craftsman 10-Inch Table Saw
Sears Craftsman 10-inch table saw with rip fence and extension table. A solid free tool for DIY projects.
- Condition: Used, visible wear on the tabletop
- Includes: Rip fence, extension table
- Best for: Woodworking, home projects, garage shop
- Location: Peterson Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
2 Wall Mirrors 36 x 30
Pair of 2 wall mirrors, each 36" x 30", simple and ready to hang.
- Quantity: 2 mirrors
- Size: 36 x 30 inches each
- Style: No frames
- Condition: No scratches or chips, per poster
- Location: Oakmont Village, near East Rec, Santa Rosa, CA
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Santa Rosa tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.